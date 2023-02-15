INDIALIFESTYLE

Traffic stopped on Jammu-Srinagar NH due to shooting stones

NewsWire
0
0

Vehicular traffic was stopped on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway due to shooting stones at Mehar-Cafeteria near Ramban, officials said on Wednesday.

“Both side traffic stopped due to continuous shooting stones at Mehar-Cafeteria on Jammu Srinagar NHW,” Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police said.

Intermittent shooting stones have been repeatedly coming down on the Highway causing road blockages.

The traffic police had earlier advised people to undertake journeys on the highway only after confirming the status of the road.

The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway.

20230215-114402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ex-Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee hospitalised

    Delhi’s Barakhamba blooms with Petunia

    Covid-19 takes away sheen of I-day celebrations in TN

    Mayawati slams Punjab CM for farmer comments