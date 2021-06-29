A two-wheeler rider, who has 132 challans issued in his name that amounted to over Rs 36,000 in due for violating traffic rules for last four years, has finally been caught by Hyderabad traffic police.

The rider, said to be an employee in a software company, was caught during routine vehicle checking at Jubliee Hills check-post on Tuesday.

Police have seized the vehicle, a Honda Active, as the rider failed to pay Rs 36,185 penalty pending against him since 2018.

A traffic police official stopped the vehicle for irregular number plate. The rider was also found to be driving without a valid license. A penalty of Rs 700 was imposed for the two violations. However, the official was shocked when he checked the vehicle’s record online in his handset.

A long paper slip with list of 132 challans was generated. Sub-inspector of police Prabhakar Reddy said the two-wheeler had violated various traffic rules.

Most of the challans were for riding without helmet. He was also fined for wrong side driving, speaking on cell phone while driving and over speeding.

He was found violating rules in all three police commissionerates — Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda.

–IANS

