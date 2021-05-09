New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult said that he hopes the Covid-19 situation in India improves quickly. Boult was part of the New Zealand contingent which reached home safely after the Indian Premier League (IPL) was halted abruptly.

“My heart goes out to the people of the India, while I am sad to be leaving the @mumbaiindians family and see the IPL come to an end, none of that compares to the suffering many people are going through right now,” said Boult in an Instagram post.

“India is a place that has given me so much as a cricketer and person. I have always deeply appreciated the support that I’ve received from my Indian fans. This is a tragic time and I hope things can improve soon. I look forward to returning to this beautiful country when I can,” he further said.

Boult thanked the Mumbai Indians for getting him and his fellow countrymen home safely.

“Thank you again to the @mumbaiindians for getting us all home and going above and beyond to ensure health and safety was the priority for all of the players and families,” he said.

The IPL was postponed last week after multiple Covid-19 cases were detected in the tournament bio-bubble that were set up in Ahmedabad and New Delhi.

–IANS

rkm/