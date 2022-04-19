WORLD

Trail-blazing Indian American woman Navy veteran appointed Harris’s defence advisor

NewsWire
0
0

Shanti Sethi, a trail-blazing woman Navy veteran has been appointed defence advisor to Vice President Kamala Harris, according to Politico.

Politico said on Monday that Harris’s Senior Advisor Herbie Ziskend confirmed the appointment of Sethi, who will also have the title of executive secretary.

Sethi, who retired with the rank of captain, was the senior military advisor to Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro.

During her 29-year Navy career, she had commanded the USS Decatur, a missile destroyer ship with a crew of 281, including 33 commissioned officers.

While heading the ship, she had taken it on a visit to Chennai in 2011.

She has also been the Commanding Officer of the Sixth Fleet’s Task Force 64 and the action officer coordinating joint and international policy for integrated air and missile defence across all military services, according to her LinkedIn profile which has been updated to confirm her new position with Harris.

(Arul Louis can be reached at arul.l@ians.in and followed @arulouis)

20220419-071401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    S.Koreans vote for new President

    Greek PM unveils updated economic policy

    Imran Khan says mob lynchings will be dealt with full severity...

    Mexico’s central bank cuts 2022 economic growth forecast