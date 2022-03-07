Trailer of director Pandiraj’s ‘Etharkkum Thunindhavan’ garners over five million views

The trailer of director Pandiraj’s ‘Etharkkum Thunindhavan’, featuring actor Suriya in the lead, has garnered a whopping five million views, even as the film gets ready to hit theatres on March 10.

Sources say the trailer has graced screens across India, amping its buzz among the audience.

The theatrical trailer has been screened in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Central India, Central Province, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, East Punjab, Eastern Circuit, Mumbai, Mysore, Nizam, and Orissa.

The Suriya-starrer revolves around the story of Kannabiran, who fights for women’s rights. Priyanka Arul Mohan plays the female lead in the film, which also features Sathyaraj and Vinay Rai in important roles.

Pankaj Jaysinh of UFO Moviez, which is distributing the film in North India, says, “We intended to take the movie to our nationwide audience and increasing the theatrical trailer run was essential. We are thrilled with the response we’re getting for the film and we hope this story inspires households in every state.”

A representative of Sun Pictures, which has produced the film, says, “We are delighted about the love we’re getting for our trailer from different parts of the country. We are determined to entertain viewers across languages.”

The action thriller film, written and directed by Pandiraj, has music by National Award-winning music composer D. Imman.

20220307-163005