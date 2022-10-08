ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Trailer of Nivin Pauly-starrer ‘Padavettu’ released in front of ‘Yellow Army’

NewsWire
0
0

Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly became a part of soccer history as his upcoming film ‘ Padavettu ‘ became the first film to have a trailer launch at an ISL venue.

It is no secret that the actor has a strong bond with the football franchise, Kerala Blasters. After all, he was the team’s ambassador during the inaugural ISL season.

The stadium roared as Nivin and his band of actors presented themselves before 30,000 spectators. The unit of the film also released the trailer on the occasion.

Nivin shared his immense joy at having launched the trailer in front of a sea of ‘Yellow Band’.

The movie ‘Padavettu’ produced by Saregama in association with Sunny Wayne Productions and directed by Liju Krishna, is to hit the screens on October 21, this year.

The trailer gives away the fact that it is about the transformation of a guy, who, from being unemployed and lazy eventually transforms into a firebrand activist.

The film has been written and directed by Liju Krishna and has cinematography by Deepak D. Menon and music by Govind Vasantha.

20221008-141202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jason Momoa: I love riding motorcycles

    Thaman drops a major update on Mahesh’s ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’

    ‘Mukhbir – The Story of a Spy’ brings forth the tale...

    On 60th birthday, Jagapathi Babu pledges to donate organs