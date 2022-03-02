Trailer of Pak show ‘Mrs & Mr Shameem’ shows love story graduating from platonic bond

The trailer of the upcoming Pakistani web show ‘Mrs. & Mr. Shameem’ was released on Wednesday. The 20-episode series stars actors Saba Qamar and Nauman Ijaz.

The show, which has been written by contemporary playwright Sajjad Gul, who is known for touching upon social issues and psychological traits through his stories, sees director Kashif Nisar at the helm of affairs. Kashif has earlier worked on shows like ‘Dumpukht – Aatish E Ishq’, and ‘O Rangreza’.

Saba Qamar, who plays the character of Umaina in the series, shared her experience of working on the series, “Umaina is fearless, strong and is not afraid to express herself. She is a true wild child. Playing this role was very exciting and challenging at the same time as it is very different from the roles I have played earlier.”

Making a point that will resonate with many people on different levels, she said, “I think it’s time men and women are given the freedom to choose their path and not be restricted to play by the rules ‘Mrs. & Mr. Shameem’ demonstrates this perfectly.”

Talking about the show and his character Shameem, Nauman Ijaz shares, “Shameem is not like the usual hero you get to see in series and films. He is a soft-hearted, caring man. He redefines the portrayal of how an ideal man or man of the house typically should be.”

“Throughout the show, you’ll see him practise respect, love and concern for his family and friends but unfortunately he is made fun of for being ‘effeminate’. I have thoroughly enjoyed playing this character, and I’m looking forward to the release of the show”, he added.

A Zindagi original, ‘Mrs. & Mr. Shameem’ is a distinctive love story of a pure bond graduating from friendship to growing old together and everything in between. The show is set to stream from March 11 on ZEE5 for Indian viewers.

