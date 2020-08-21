Trailer of web-series on gangster Vikas Dubey out

Lucknow, Aug 21 (IANS) A web-series on the life of gangster Vikas Dubey will be released soon. The web-series has been titled “Prakash Dubey Kanpur Wala” is produced by Golden Bird Pictures and the trailer is out.

Actor Pramod Vikram Singh, who looks strikingly similar to the slain gangster, essays his role in the web-series.

Another gangster Amar Dubey, known as Samar in the film, also seems to have a significant presence in the trailer that shows the gangster to be a trigger-happy man.

Interestingly, the trailer shows that Amar Dubey and Vikas Dubey were shot dead in cold blood and not in alleged encounters. The film is directed by Akash Singh Gaharwar.

Earlier, renowned filmmaker Hansal Mehta had said that he will be directing a web series on the gangster’s life.

–IANS

