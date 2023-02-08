ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Dhanush’s Telugu-Tamil bilingual ‘Sir’ (Telugu)/’Vaathi’ (Tamil) directed by Venky Atluri is all set for a grand release worldwide on February 17. Ahead of the theatrical release, the film’s trailer is out now.

The movie has Dhanush essaying the role of a college teacher taking on the education mafia.

The chairman of a private educational institution announces the adoption of several government colleges to provide better education to students in rural areas. Dhanush is one of the teachers who is sent as faculty. He falls in love with a teacher played by Samyuktha Menon, and the two believe that they can do some good for the college. Dhanush, however, takes on the education mafia when he realises the real motive behind sending them to the rural areas.

Venky Atluri, who previously made youthful entertainers, has now come up with a movie that has a socially relevant message. The trailer assures a hard-hitting social drama that throws light on several issues which distress the education segment.

The dialogues are thought-provoking and at times whistle-worthy too.

Dhanush fits the part of a junior lecturer well and the role offers him various emotions that complete a commercial hero outing, and there’s more. It’s not completely a serious role. Samuthirakani plays the antagonist in the film. The presence of Hyper Aadi promises to add a good dose of comedy as well.

The film has cinematography by J. Yuvraj while the music has been composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar.

Produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, ‘Sir/Vaathi’ promises to be an entertainer with a message.

