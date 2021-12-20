BOLLYWOOD

Trailer rolls out for ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts’

By NewsWire
0
4

HBO Max has released the much-anticipated preview of “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts”, its upcoming special that will reunite the actors and filmmakers from the eight-movie series, which will stream on January 1.

The only person missing from the reunion will be J.K. Rowling, the author of the books on which the films were based. Rowling has been under attack for remarks she had made about the trans community a year ago after retweeting an op-ed article on “people who menstruate”.

The multi-millionaire author now claims to be a victim of the ‘cancel culture’ and calls herself a TERF — or “trans exclusionary radical feminist”.

“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”, which kicked off the film arm of the Wizarding World, was released in November 2001 — and the special will commemorate the franchise’s 20th anniversary, reports ‘Variety’.

“Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts”, which will reunite actors Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, was taped at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London.

It will feature other talent from the movies, including Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis and Evanna Lynch. Filmmakers David Heyman, Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell and David Yates will also make appearances.

The trailer, according to ‘Variety’, features the cast reminiscing about the movies, as well as festivities in the Great Hall.

Watson says, “It feels like no time has passed — and loads of time has passed.” Radcliffe says that something that had scared him was “the implication that the most meaningful thing in our life was done”, and that seeing everyone is “joyous”, he realises “it wasn’t though”.

20211221-001002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Kirti Kulhari: B’wood was no longer pushing itself before OTT happened

Director Perarasu thanks TN CM Stalin for statement on women’s safety

‘Fast and Furious’ 9 to release in theatres on Sep 3

Disha Parmar’s stressbuster: Put on some lipstick, feel good