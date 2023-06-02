In wake of the accident in Odisha’s Balasore, Tamil Nadu Sports Development Minister Udayanidhi Stalin and Transport Minister S.S. Shivasankar, accompanied by officials, will be leaving for the eastern state on Saturday morning.

The delegation is reaching Odisha to have on the spot information regarding people injured and those dead in the horrific accident.

The Tamil Nadu delegation will be meeting railway officials and other senior members of the NDRF in Odisha on reaching the accident site.

The railway has not yet confirmed the details of those dead and injured in the accident but Odisha sources placed the deaths at at least 50.

