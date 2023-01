A train on the Baramulla-Banihal section derailed from the track in the Mazhama area of J&K’s Budgam district on Friday. No casualties were reported.

An official said the derailment took place at Mazhama after the train left the railway station this morning.

The official said all the passengers were safe and that the railway officials had reached the spot.

“The derailment was accidental and further details were being ascertained,” the railway officials said.

