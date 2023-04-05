INDIA

Train fire case: Kerala Police reaches suspect’s home in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh

NewsWire
0
0

A team of Kerala Police on Wednesday arrived at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi to visit the residence of Shahrukh Saifi, the prime suspect in the Kerala train fire case.

Saifi was apprehended from Ratnagiri, Maharashtra on Tuesday.

According to sources, Shahrukh Saifi was nabbed in a joint operation carried out by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad and Central intelligence agencies. The suspect had reportedly sustained injuries to his face and head and had sought medical treatment at a hospital in Ratnagiri.

A team of Kerala Police was in Ratnagiri to conduct further investigations. The attack resulted in the deaths of three passengers, including a child, when they jumped out of the moving train to escape the fire.

Nine other passengers sustained burn injuries in the arson attack on the Alappuzha-Kannur Express train at around 9.45 p.m. on Sunday (April 2). When the train was about to cross the Korapuzha bridge between Kozhikode and Kannur stretch, Saifi is alleged to have sprayed petrol on passengers and set them ablaze.

20230405-122206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Will open Delhi phase-wise from May 31: Kejriwal

    Former Petroleum Secretary Tarun Kapoor appointed Advisor in PMO

    Gujarat: Bodies of couple found from auto-rickshaw parked in hospital

    Sushmita Mukherjee is as amused with her show’s title as the...