Train hits vehicle in unauthorised rail crossing in Assam

A train hit a goods-carrying vehicle at an unauthorised rail crossing in Assam’s Golaghat district on Monday, officials said.

Sabyasachi De, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway, told IANS: “The incident happened near Chungjan railway station at around 5.30 a.m. this morning. While the Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Vivek Express was passing through this route, the goods-carrying vehicle suddenly came on the track through an unauthorised rail crossing.

“No casualty occurred due to the collision as the driver of the vehicle narrowly escapeed before the train hit it.”

The official further informed that the Railway Department has lodged a police complaint against the vehicle owner and driver.

According to witnesses, the collision happened due to the vehicle driver’s ill-fated attempt to cross the railway track despite seeing that the train was approaching.

Locals have staged a protest after the incident, demanding a manned railway crossing in that area.

They sat on the railway tracks, disrupting the train movement for some time.

Superintendent of Police, Golaghat district, Pushkin Jain, said: “The protesters have given their demand letter to the Circle Officer in that area. The tracks have been cleared, and train movement has also resumed.”

20230605-151204

