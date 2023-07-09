INDIA

Train services in Japan suspended after heavy rain

NewsWire
0
0

Train services between Hiroshima and Hakata stations on the Sanyo Shinkansen bullet line in both directions in western Japan were suspended on Sunday due to heavy rain, according to West Japan Railway Company.

Services were suspended from around 8:30 a.m. local time, the railway operator said on its website, Xinhua news agency reported.

An active rain front hovering over the country’s main island of Honshu is bringing rain clouds to areas between western and northern Japan, especially on the Sea of Japan coast, Japan’s weather agency said on Saturday.

Rain clouds are flowing into Kyushu and Chugoku regions, resulting in localised heavy rainfall, according to weather updates.

2023070936285

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bihar school students manage bank to imbibe saving habit

    Manipur violence: SC seeks updated status report from the state government

    1,472 IAS, 864 IPS & 1,057 IFS officers’ posts vacant: Minister

    Over 100 top artists boycott venues that use face recognition tech