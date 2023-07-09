Train services between Hiroshima and Hakata stations on the Sanyo Shinkansen bullet line in both directions in western Japan were suspended on Sunday due to heavy rain, according to West Japan Railway Company.

Services were suspended from around 8:30 a.m. local time, the railway operator said on its website, Xinhua news agency reported.

An active rain front hovering over the country’s main island of Honshu is bringing rain clouds to areas between western and northern Japan, especially on the Sea of Japan coast, Japan’s weather agency said on Saturday.

Rain clouds are flowing into Kyushu and Chugoku regions, resulting in localised heavy rainfall, according to weather updates.

