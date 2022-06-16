A group of people on Thursday protested against delay in Railway recruitment exams and the newly launched Agnipath scheme and subsequently stopped a train in the national capital, an official said.

Around 15-20 people gathered at railway station Nangloi and staged a protest against delay in Railway recruitment examinations and the recently introduced Agnipath Scheme.”During the protest they stopped one train at Nangloi Railway Station bearing train number 04424 (Jind to old Delhi),” Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer district) Sameer Sharma said.

After this, Nangloi police station’s Station House officer immediately reached the spot and requested the protester to vacate the railway track peacefully.

“They were heard peacefully wherein they stated that they had filled some govt examinations 2-3 years before but the examinations for the recruitment has not been conducted yet, and they have become over-aged now,” DCP Sharma said.

However, the police were able to pacify the protestors and the crowd was dispersed. “The situation is now under control and all the students have dispersed from the railway track,” Sharma added.

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved ‘Agnipath’ recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the Armed Forces. The youth selected under this scheme will be known as ‘Agniveers’.

About 46,000 of them will be recruited this year.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the scheme is a transformative initiative and under it Indian youngsters will get an opportunity to serve in armed forces. “The scheme will increase employment opportunities and aim to create a youthful profile of the Armed forces,” Singh said.

