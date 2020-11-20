Canindia News

‘Train To Busan’ sequel ‘Peninsula’ has emotions in action scenes

by 0

Filmmaker Yeon Sung-ho says he infused emotions in the action scenes of his upcoming Korean zombie thriller, Peninsula, because he was confident that actor Gang Dong-won will be able to pull it off.

“Peninsula” is a sequel to the 2016 global hit, “Train To Busan”. Also starring Lee Jung- hyun, the sequel is set four years after the virus outbreak in Korea as shown in “Train To Busan”, and follows a former soldier who is sent along with his team to retrieve a truck full of money from the wastelands of the Korean peninsula, which is now inhabited by zombies.

“We created a character only Gang Dong-won can pull off by asserting plenty of emotions even in action scenes. Emotions conveyed with his eyes are so full that you can’t help but get sucked in,” Sung-ho said.

Talking about getting Jung-hyun on board, the director said: “For the role of Min-jung, Lee Jung-hyun was the first actress I thought of.”

To this, Lee added: “I was so incredibly happy that the character I envisioned, from concept to styling, matched to the tee with what Director YEON was thinking of.”

The film is being released in India by Zee Studios and Kross Pictures. It will open on November 27.

–IANS

sug/vnc

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Horror film ‘Come Play’ probes link between technology and loneliness

CanIndia New Wire Service

Matthew McConaughey plans to start career in stand-up comedy

CanIndia New Wire Service

Kangana Ranaut takes dig at K’taka woman IPS officer

CanIndia New Wire Service

Sushmita Sen’s eldest daughter Renee makes acting debut with short film ‘Suttabaazi’

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

And it’s a wrap! Randeep Hooda, Ileana D’Cruz finish filming for ‘Unfair N Lovely’

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

How ‘A Simple Murder’ gave Zeeshan Ayyub the chance to be someone new

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Salman Khan and family test negative for Covid-19

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

A well-told story can be a great escape, feels Amol Parashar

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Sridevi will always be my muse: Manish Malhotra

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested