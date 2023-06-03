West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday engaged in a verbal duel at the train accident site in Odisha’s Balasore district.

While interacting with the media, Mamata said she got information that the death toll in the train crash might exceed 500.

At this, Vaishaw, who was standing beside her intervened immediately and said, “As per Odisha government’s data, the death toll is 238.”

In response to the Railway Minister’s reply, the West Bengal CM reiterated the figure claiming that 238 was Friday night’s toll. “Rescue work in three coaches is still not complete, hence the toll would go up further,” she ascertained.

The Chief Minister also said that anti-collision was not fitted in the express trains which led to the mishap. She demanded a high-level probe into the accident.

As per latest official figures, the toll in the train tragedy has increased to 261, while more than 900 are injured.

The injured passengers have been admitted in Gopalpur, Khantapara, Balasore, Bhadrak, Soro and Cuttack SCB hospitals.

