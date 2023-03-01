WORLD

Train with propane tankers derails in Florida, no injuries or leaks reported

A train with propane tankers derailed in south Manatee County of Florida, authorities said.

Emergency crews are on the scene where five railcars and two propane tankers have derailed, Xinhua news agency reported, citing Manatee County officials.

There have been no injuries reported and no leakage at this time. Crews will continue to monitor the situation as clean-up efforts begin.

The clearing of the tracks may take some time as the propane must be removed from the tankers before it can be moved.

The incident came several weeks after a train carrying hazardous materials derailed in East Palestine, Ohio.

