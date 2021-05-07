Continuing with its efforts to augment human resources for the management of Covid-19 cases, the Central government on Friday issued an advisory for induction of trained Ayush human resources for clinical management of the virus infection.

The decision to deploy Ayush (ayurveda, yoga, unani, sidhant and homeopathy)professionals on the frontlines of the Covid war is in continuation of decisions taken a few days back to boost availability of medical personnel to fight the pandemic such as postponement of the NEET-PG Exam, giving priority to medical personnel completing 100 days of Covid duties in forthcoming regular government recruitments, and deployment of medical interns in covid management duties under the supervision of their faculty.

In a statement, the Ayush Ministry said that its doctors are institutionally qualified professionals, well-trained in various aspects of medical care.

“They have already proven their competence in various Covid management roles in different institutions across the country. Some of the institutions under the Ministry like the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), New Delhi which functions as a Covid Care Centre, are efficiently managing Covid-19 cases at present,” it said.

As per the statement, states and UTs have trained nearly 1.06 lakh Ayush professionals in different aspects of Covid management, and 28,473 professionals have been deployed for Covid-19 activities.

Training to Ayush professionals in different aspects of Covid management was also provided by the Ministry through the Integrated Government Online Training (iGOT) digital platform and 66,045 Ayush professionals completed it. The Ministry and the Health Ministry have jointly provided training to 33,000 Ayush master trainers.

“Thus, a large number of Ayush professionals have already been prepared through various efforts to take up frontline tasks in the fight against the pandemic. Details of about 8.32 lakhs of Ayush manpower have been compiled through the initiatives of the Ministry and provided on the Covid Warriors portal,” the Ministry said.

