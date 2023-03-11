INDIA

Trainee flight attendant killed on Delhi-Jaipur Expressway

A 24-year-old trainee flight attendant was killed and her friend sustained injuries after they were hit by a speeding car on the service lane of the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway, police said.

The deceased was identified as Anna Harris, of Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, while the injured was identified as Ayank Khandelwal, who is also a cabin crew with a private airline.

According to the police, the victim was staying at a PG accommodation in Sector 69.

On Wednesday night, she was out with her four friends, Jatin Sharma, Rahul Tomar, Khandelwal and Shivam, to pick up dinner.

They were getting food packed from a roadside dhaba along the NH-48 and during crossing the Kherki Daula toll plaza, a speeding car hit Anna and Ayank and sped away, the police said.

Their friends took them to a civil hospital in Sector-10 Gurugram where doctors declared the woman brought dead.

Khandelwal suffered injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital, the police said.

“The woman’s body has been handed over to the family after an autopsy and we registered an FIR against the unidentified driver under relevant sections of the IPC at the Kherki Daula police station. We are scanning the CCTV footage installed at the accident spot,” Rajender Kumar, SHO of the police station, said.

20230311-131603

