Trainer aircraft crashes in MP, 2 killed

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh), Jan 4 (IANS) An instructor and a trainee were killed when a trainer aircraft of a private aviation academy crashed in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh, the police said.

The incident took place on Friday night when the aircraft belonging to Chimes Academy was trying to land at Dhana airstrip and crash landed in a nearby field killing two persons.

“Trainer Ashok Makwana, 58, and and trainee Piyush Singh, 28, were killed in the crash that took place around 10 p.m. on Friday night,” Sagar Superintendent of police Amit Sanghi said, adding that heavy fog may be the cause of the crash.

Both the deceased were from Mumbai.

An inquiry has been ordered into the crash.

In a similar incident a few years back, a trainer aircraft crashed into the Bargi dam near Jabalpur, killing at least one person.

