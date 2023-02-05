A lot has been said about the forever youthfulness of Hollywood actor Paul Rudd but, the actor too had his share of difficulties during the shoot of ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’.

The actor shared that training for the new Marvel Studios ‘Ant-Man’ project was a lot more difficult than it was in the past, reports People magazine.

Rudd, 53, who is the March 2023 cover star for ‘Men’s Health’, told the magazine that getting in shape for the film was “so much harder”.

“I worked really hard to get back into shape for Quantumania, and I realised, ‘Oh my God, this is so much harder than it was (for the last Ant-Man project),” he told the magazine. “I had fallen off more than I had in the past. All of a sudden my clothes fit tight. And I thought, ‘God, this sucks. I can’t even wear these pants.'”

“So I’d say to myself, Well, I might as well just eat some of these cookies. I was irritable and self-conscious. I just wasn’t in a good mood. I really beat myself up,'” he added, quoted by People.

However, Rudd credited his determination and work ethic as essential keys to achieving his ideal figure.

“I can be a hyper-focused person if I have a goal. If I’m doing one of these movies and I know that in four months I have to do a shirtless scene, I’m pretty dialled in,” he explained. “I also try to find a happy medium. I could work out hard and eat perfectly and I’ll still look worse than most of the other Avengers,” Rudd quipped.

