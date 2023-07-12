A training aircraft made an emergency landing with its nose in an upward position at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) airport after developing a technical snag.

There were two pilots in the aircraft at the time of crash landing without any passengers, sources in the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed on Wednesday.

“A Fly By Wire Premier 1A aircraft VT-KBN operating flight on sector ‘HAL Airport Bengaluru to Bengaluru International Airport (in Devanahalli) was involved in Air Turnback as the nose landing gear couldn’t be retracted after take-off,” DGCA stated.

The incident had taken place on Tuesday.

A video of the incident shared by the DGCA has gone viral on social media.

In a similar incident on May 30, a training aircraft developed technical snag and made an emergency landing at a farm in Marihal police station limits of Belagavi district.

The training aircraft VT-RBF belonged to Redbird Institute and took off from the Sambra Airport in Belagavi and was on routine sortie.

A lightweight Kiran trainer aircraft crashed into an open field on June 1 at Bhogapura in Chamarajanagar district. The pilots managed to eject themselves from the aircraft and landed safely using parachutes.

