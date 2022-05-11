INDIA

Transactions of IAS officer Pooja Singhal to be scanned in PMLA case

NewsWire
0
0

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will scan transactions made from the accounts of IAS officer Pooja Singhal in the last three years in connection with an ongoing prevention of money laundering case pertaining to the MGNREGA funds scam of around Rs 18 crore.

ED sources have said that they will scan the transactions to check if there is any suspicious money trail.

On Tuesday, Singhal, who is also the Jharkhand Mining Secretary, was grilled for hours at the ED’s Ranchi zonal office. The probe agency is also scanning all her properties.

A source said that four cars which belong to Suman Kumar, the CA of Singhal’s husband Abhishek Jha, have been seized as the payments made for the vehicles were found to be suspicious in nature.

Kumar was arrested by the ED on May 7 and was placed under a five-day custody which is set to end on Wednesday.

A whopping amount of cash amounting for Rs 19.31 crore was recovered in the raids, which is believed to be Singhal’s money.

The ED is trying to ascertain the source of the cash.

Meanwhile, Jha was questioned on May 8.

On May 6, the ED had conducted raids in Ranchi, Chandigarh, Faridabad, Gurugram, Noida, Mumbai, Kolkata, Muzzafarpur and Saharsa in connection with the case.

20220511-083203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    157 killed, 65,729 displaced in NE border rows: Rights group

    Nokia unveils two new feature phones in India

    Tejashwi Yadav calls on Telangana CM

    Rise in domestic petrol prices lower than US, Germany and others:...