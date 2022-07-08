Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan on Friday cancelled the transfer and posting of 149 officers of the Land Reforms and Revenue Departments, on the recommendation of the Chef Minister.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar found something fishy in the transfer and posting of 149 circle officers, settlement officers, and consolidation officers of these two departments, and recommended the cancellation.

The Land Reforms and Revenue Departments are under the charge of Ram Surat Rai, of the BJP, and he had issued four notifications for the transfer and postings of 149 officers on June 30.

Following the Governor’s direction, his Joint Secretary Kanchan Kapoor issued the fresh notification about the cancellation of the transfer and posting of 149 officers.

20220708-211801