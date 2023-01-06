FC Bayern Munich have reinforced their defence with veteran centre-back Daley Blind, the German giants confirmed in an official statement on Thursday.

The 32-year-old Dutchman has penned a six-month deal to take the place of Lucas Hernandez, who suffered a season-ending knee injury at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“We are delighted that Daley has joined the team. Daley is a flexible defender, who can play on the left and in the centre as well. He has extensive international experience and leadership qualities. I am sure he can help us,” said Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamdizic.

Blind started his professional career at Ajax and made his first-team debut in 2008. In 2014 he joined Manchester United and lifted the UEFA Europa League and two domestic trophies.

Blind returned to Ajax in 2018, where he played regularly until his contract was voided by mutual consent in December 2022.

Bayern’s new arrival played all the Netherlands’ five matches at the World Cup and has made 99 appearances for the national team, reports Xinhua.

“I can’t wait to play for Bayern. We are now facing the crucial part of the season, which is about winning titles and a club like FC Bayern can win any trophy. The hunger for titles here was decisive for my decision. I hope I can use my experience to help the team,” said Blind.

Bayern’s clash with rivals RB Leipzig on January 20 kicks off the second half of the 2022-2023 Bundesliga season.

