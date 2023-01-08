Polish defender Bartosz Bereszynski joined Napoli from Sampdoria on loan with an option to buy, both clubs announced on Saturday.

The right-back, who had been playing for Sampdoria since 2017, was determined to sign a contract with Napoli. Both clubs confirmed on Saturday that they had reached an agreement.

“Napoli have announced that Bartosz Bereszynski has joined on loan from Sampdoria with an option to sign on a permanent deal,” read a statement from the Serie A leaders.

The Poland international said goodbye to Sampdoria on his Instagram account, reports Xinhua.

“When I came here, I was a boy with big dreams. Today they have become a reality, for this reason, Genoa and Sampdoria will always remain in my heart. I would like to thank my teammates, staff, club and all the fans for supporting me during these six great years,” the 30-year-old wrote.

The Pole will face his former teammates on Sunday as Napoli visit Sampdoria.

“He’s a great man and a great professional, he has given so much to Sampdoria. I wish him well, he deserves it. I would like to thank Bereszynski,” Sampdoria coach Dejan Stankovic said at Saturday’s press conference.

