The Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Council (AC), which met under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday, approved the Revenue Department’s proposal to transfer various parcels of land for public purposes.

The Administrative Council approved the transfer of land measuring six-kanal in favour of the Jal Shakti Department for the construction of overhead tank/rapid sand filtration plant/pump-cum-operator quarter and establishment of PHE division office, Pulwama.

The Administrative Council further approved the transfer of land measuring 80-kanal in Bandipora district to the Housing and Urban Development Department (H&UDD) for establishing dumping sites for solid waste management.

Proper and scientific disposal of solid waste will boost public health by providing cleaner environment and assist in abetting environmental degradation and pollution, besides realising the vision of litter-free J&K.

20220502-170202