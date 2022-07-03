A 22-year-old transgender has accused her husband of looting her and forcing her to convert to Islam.

Gulabo has filed a complaint at Bisalpur Kotwali police station, alleging that her husband, Kalim Mirza, 28, married her and fled her house the same night with cash worth Rs 2 lakh and gold and silver ornaments.

She also alleged that the husband forced her to convert to Islam and was giving her death threats.

She further stated that Kalim initially introduced himself to her as a Brahmin. It was during their wedding that she came to know about his real religious identity.

Gulabo claimed that she was taken to Kanpur forcibly where she was compelled to adopt Islam.

Station house officer (SHO) of Bisalpur Kotwali police station, Naresh Tyagi, said on Sunday that “As the entire incident occurred in Kannauj, we will either register a zero FIR for its transfer to the concerned police station in Kannauj or will transfer the written complaint in original to Kannauj police authorities for further probe.”

