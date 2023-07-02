The transgender, who was found murdered in Rohini’s Japanese Park on June 29, was killed by another transgender and her live-in partner over a dispute involving charging a lower amount from customers.

Prior to the murder, the deceased transgender person had assaulted the accused transgender and fled with two customers in a Baleno car. The accused and her live-in partner chased the car and later stabbed the victim to death. The customers panicked and dumped the body near Japanese Park before fleeing.

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has now solved the murder case and arrested the main accused, Reshma Khan alias Seema Khan, and her live-in partner, Mayur Malik.

The deceased was identified as Naveen alias Khushi (26), a resident of Sultanpuri. she had undergone a sex change operation from male to female. CCTV footage of the area was analysed, revealing that occupants of a Baleno car had dumped the body. Subsequently, it was discovered that the actual murderers were different individuals, according to an official statement.

Police officers noticed suspicious activity involving two individuals riding a bike, later identified as Mayur Malik and his live-in partner Reshma Khan.

“After their apprehension, during interrogation, the accused disclosed that Reshma Khan was involved in immoral activities. The deceased was also engaged in soliciting customers on the roadside. Frequent quarrels between them would arise over competition and charges,” said the official.

The police stated that during the night of June 28 and June 29, around 1:30 a.m., a quarrel broke out again between the deceased and Reshma Khan over the amount charged from customers.

The deceased assaulted Reshma Khan and then took a lift from two customers, escaping in their Baleno car.

“Reshma and Malik pursued the Baleno car on their bike and intercepted it. The accused then stabbed the deceased and fled from the scene,” said the police.

The victim succumbed to their injuries. The two customers in the Baleno car, in a state of panic, dumped the body near Gate No. 3 of Japanese Park.

The local police traced the car and identified the occupants, but the customers were not aware of the identity of the deceased or the accused.

The Crime Branch team analysed CCTV footage from over 200 cameras, leading to the identification and subsequent arrest of the accused individuals.

2023070232739