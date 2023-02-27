Sonam Chisti, vice chairman of the UP Transgender Kalyan Board, has sent letters to Legislative Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana and leader of the opposition Akhilesh Yadav expressing anguish over the remark made against the transgender community by some MLAs in the Assembly.

Chisti said the MLAs who made the comment against the transgender community during the proceeding of the budget session Saturday, should express regret and the comments should be expunged from the records of the Assembly.

“The comments have hurt the sentiments of the community,” Chisti said, adding that “The Supreme Court in its orders has given several rights to the transgender community. They are considered equal to male and female members. The Centre has also launched several schemes for their welfare.”

