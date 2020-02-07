Transition to EVs not overnight: ACMA VP Sunjay Kapur

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) While automobile giants prepare to go big on electric vehicles in India, the chairman of the world’s largest manufacturer of precision forged gears for differentials and also the vice president of Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA), Sunjay Kapur, believes that transition to e-vehicles might not be an overnight affair and will take time.

Kapur though added that the gradual process of transition from fossil burning vehicles to e-vehicles will bring positive results for the country.

“I don’t think the transition to e-vehicles will be an overnight affair like the media has been projecting, rather it will be a gradual process. Once this process is completed we will see positive results in terms of e-vehicle ecology in the country,” Kapur said while interacting exclusively with IANS.

Kapur leads the SONA Group, wherein he plays the roles of chairman of the Indian entity – Sona Comstar and the CEO of the European business Sona BLW Praezisionsschmiede GmbH.

The group manufactures automotive components including differential gears, transmission gears, differential assemblies, axle stubs, BSG systems, starter motors, alternators, BLDC motors and other drivetrain components and electrical charging systems.

Speaking over the slowdown in Indian automobile sector, Kapur seemed optimistic about the coming days as he claimed that the automobile sector will start to recover from this year while coming years will bring rapid growth for the sector.

“2019 was not a very good year for automobile sector, but I am very sure that in 2020 the company will recover and after 2020 the sector will see some rapid growth,” he added.

Kapur’s company supplies assemblies, motors and gears to several globally leading OEMs and Tier 1 customers primarily in the North American, European and Indian markets across all vehicle segments: passenger cars, trucks, and off highway vehicles.

He is the Vice-President of the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA) of India. He is also the only person from India to be elected as Global Chairman of the Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO).

–IANS

rag/kr