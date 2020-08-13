Transnational phone scam

I was not happy to learn that those behind the horrible phone scams are South Asians. Very often these people have preyed on vulnerable South Asians and other Canadians. Things like this give us a bad name. We can do better as a community.
Lavesh, Brampton
