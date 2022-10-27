In a major boost to ‘Make in India’ and domestic aviation manufacturing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of a transport aircraft manufacturing project for the Indian Air Force (IAF) at Gujarat’s Vadodara on October 30.

The first 16 fly-away C-295MW aircraft are scheduled to be received between September 2023 and August 2025. The first ‘Made in India’ aircraft is expected from September 2026.

C-295MW is a transport aircraft of 5-10 tonne capacity with contemporary technology that will replace the IAF’s ageing Avro aircraft. It has a rear ramp door for quick reaction and para dropping of troops and cargo. Short take-off/land from semi-prepared surfaces is another of its features. The aircraft will strengthen the logistic capabilities of the IAF.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel are among those who will attend the function.

The Cabinet Committee on Security had, on September 8, 2021, approved the procurement of 56 C-295MW transport aircraft from Airbus Defence and Space S.A., Spain. On September 24, 2021, the Ministry of Defence signed a contract with Airbus Defence and Space S.A. for acquisition of the aircraft with associated equipment.

Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar said on Thursday said, as part of the contract, 16 aircraft will be delivered in flyaway condition and 40 will be manufactured in India by the Indian aircraft contractor, Tata consortium of Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL) and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) led by TASL.

This is the first project of its kind in which a military aircraft will be manufactured in India by a private company. The total cost of the project is Rs 21,935 crore. The aircraft can be used for civilian purposes as well.

Officials said that the project offers a unique opportunity for the Indian private sector to enter into technology-intensive and highly-competitive aviation industry. It will augment domestic aviation manufacturing resulting in reduced import dependence and expected increase in exports.

Also, 96 per cent of the total man hour work per aircraft that Airbus employs at its manufacturing facility at Spain will be undertaken in India by the Tata consortium. Manufacturing of over 13,400 detail parts, 4,600 sub-assemblies and all the seven major component assemblies will be undertaken in India, along with tools, jigs and testers. Various systems such as engines, landing gear, avionics, EW suite etc. will be provided by Airbus Defence & Space and integrated on the aircraft by the Tata consortium, which will also test the aircraft as an integrated system.

The aircraft will be flight tested and delivered through a Delivery Centre at the Tata consortium facility.

All 56 aircraft will be fitted with indigenous Electronic Warfare suite of Indian DPSUs – Bharat Electronics Ltd and Bharat Dynamics Ltd. After completion of delivery of 56 aircraft to IAF, Airbus Defence & Space will be allowed to sell the aircraft manufactured in India to civil operators and export to countries which are cleared by the Indian government.

20221027-172603