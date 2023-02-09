A prominent transporter of Patna was gunned down at Barria bus stand late on Wednesday night, police said.

The incident occurred at Patna-Masaurhi Mor around 10 p.m. on Wednesday when transporter, Kripa Shankar Singh, went to Barria bus stand to see the operation of his buses. He sustained 5 gunshot injuries and died on the spot.

The police said that the local strong men were demanding ‘Rangdari Tax’ (extortion money) from him and he was denying it.

“When he reached the Barria bus stand, some strong men approached him and demanded money. This had led to scuffle between them and the situation reached such a stage that the accused opened fire on him indiscriminately,” said Ramayan Ram, a sub inspector of Agam Kuan police station.

The attackers, after committing the crime, fled from the spot.

“We are scanning the CCTV cameras of the bus stand to identify the accused,” Ram said.

