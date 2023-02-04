WORLD

Travel between HK, mainland China to fully resume from Feb 6

Travel between Hong Kong and mainland China will fully resume from February 6 onwards, authorities here said.

In an official statement on Friday, the Hong Kong government said the arrangements include opening up all boundary control points without imposing any prescribed daily numbers of people, cancelling pre-departure Covid nucleic acid test requirement, and enabling cross-boundary students to resume face-to-face classes in an orderly manner, Xinhua news agency reported.

The arrangements were made upon deliberation and coordination with the Beijing government, the Guangdong provincial government and the Shenzhen municipal government, it said.

Alongside the various boundary control points in operation at present, the Lo Wu Control Point, the Lok Ma Chau/Huanggang Control Point and the Heung Yuen Wai/Liantang Control Point will be opened up for full passenger clearance services under normal operating hours.

Hong Kong will also allow cross-boundary students to return from the mainland to the city for in-person classes in two stages –first allowing secondary school students to return starting February 8 and then permitting primary school, kindergarten and special school students from February 22.

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee said that since the first phase of border reopening between the mainland and Hong Kong began on January 8, the latter’s business, retail and catering industries are ready to welcome more visitors.

Lee said he believes that Hong Kong will be more prosperous and active in 2023 with the full resumption of cross-boundary travel, which will greatly boost people-to-people exchanges.

