New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANSlife) As we say farewell to 2022, Bollywood celebrities take off from their busy schedules to spend time with loved ones in their favourite spots.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, take off for their annual Switzerland trip, after spending time in London. The couple’s sons Taimur and Jej were seen cuddling up to their parents in this cosy photo.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani choose an unforgettable adventure to Disneyland, although she didn’t specify the location with a geotag.

Jr NTR

Jr. NTR is taking spending the last week of 2022 in New York City. He recently shared a photo with his wife while on vacation, captioning it “Enjoying a New York minute.” .

Hrithik Roshan

Along with his children, Hrehaan and Hridaan, cousin Pashmina Roshan, and girlfriend Saba, Hrithik Roshan recently caught a plane to Courchevel. The adorable family was spotted relaxing amidst the snow-covered mountains.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Lovebirds Vicky and Katrina marked their first wedding anniversary in Rajasthan. They posted pictures of themselves in the natural settings, on safari and by a bonfire, at the same location where their wedding took place.

Kartik Aaryan

Along with other Bollywood stars, Kartik Aaryan boarded a plane to travel to Paris. The actor shared this stunning image from his holiday on Instagram.

Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi is spending her vacations in New York, taking in the sights and engaging in typical tourist activities. Take some inspiration from her if you’re considering going there.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20221231-120401

