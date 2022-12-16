Over 1,200 stakeholders and members of the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) will attend the 37th IATO Annual Convention beginning here on Friday.

IATO is the national apex body of the tourism industry. It is a consortium of different segments of the sector having representation from tour operators, travel agents, hotels, airlines, government tourism departments, development corporations, educational institutions and transport operators.

Principal secretary, Uttar Pradesh Tourism, Mukesh Meshram said that the event aims at attracting the tourism sector community to invest in Uttar Pradesh as the state government has incentivized business development in this area through a revamped policy framework.

He added that post-Covid the tourism sector has picked up in diverse ways, opening new business avenues in the state.

Industry expert Prateek Hira, who is leading the organising committee, said over 1,000 delegates from across the country have confirmed their participation for the event that focuses on inbound tourism and other key issues.

The list comprises senior officials from the ministry of tourism, government of India and states, industry leaders, tourism and hospitality professionals, travel trade media. Added attraction for this year convention would be the post-convention tours to Ayodhya and Varanasi.

A Travel Mart will be held alongside the meet to give an opportunity to exhibitors to showcase exciting and diverse range of destinations.

