New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANSlife) Airbnb presents a round-up of key trends that have emerged in India and how travellers are embracing new forms of travel. New data reveals that international travel saw a strong recovery in 2022, with Indians searching for the most iconic cities around the world with Airbnb. The most searched for destinations internationally by Indian guests as of Q3 2022 included:

Dubai

London

Paris

Toronto

New York

Domestically, the interest for exploring off-the-beaten path destinations has been seeing a spike.

The top 5 off-the-beaten-path trending destinations in India include:

Madhapur, Telangana

Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu

Vellore, Tamil Nadu

Cherrapunji, Meghalaya

Pimpri-Chinchwad, Maharashtra

In India, hospitality is deeply rooted in the diversity found in local culture, cuisine, lifestyle preferences and the way we welcome people into our homes. Delhi, Goa, Kerala, Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh are topping the charts when it comes to hospitality, with the highest share of 5-star reviews from guests on Airbnb.

Data also revealed that guests chose to enjoy city life as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata were the most searched for domestic destinations by Indians in 2022.

In 2022, travellers found themselves sitting poolside or catching rays on a sandy beach. Both of these water-related Categories came in at the top spots amongst Indian travellers, with Tropical, Iconic City and National Parks also making appearances.

The Top 5 Hosts in India with the highest number of bookings** in 2022 were from Mumbai (Maharashtra), New Delhi (Delhi), Guwahati (Assam), Goa and (Hyderabad) Telangana.

Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb’s General Manager for India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan, said, “The past year was about the revival and recovery of the travel industry. This year is expected to see travellers taking much-awaited international trips as well as exploring lesser known destinations in India and around the world. People are preparing their bucket lists for the year, and this growing appetite for travel is a positive sign. Our Hosts are excited to welcome guests from across the world and make their stays memorable. We, at Airbnb, are committed to working with local Hosts across the country, as well as the Government stakeholders across states and at the center, to help ensure local communities can take advantage of this travel revolution.”

