Travellers to Canada must check in to ArriveCan in advance

Travellers coming into the country will now be required to submit travel and contact information electronically through ArriveCan before all modes of travel. Submitting information digitally protects the health and safety of travellers and officers, government officials said. It will also help travellers reduce their processing time at the border.

The federal government’s new mandatory requirements for travellers to Canada are outlined below.

Pre-arrival:

Starting immediately, travellers entering Canada by land or marine modes are strongly encouraged to use ArriveCAN to provide the mandatory information before they arrive. Travellers can show their ArriveCAN receipt to a border services officer when seeking entry into Canada.

As of November 21, 2020, air travellers whose final destination is Canada will also be required to submit their information electronically through ArriveCAN before they board their flight. This includes travel and contact information, quarantine plan (unless exempted under conditions set out in the Mandatory Isolation Order), and COVID-19 symptom self-assessment.

Travellers must be ready to show their ArriveCAN receipt when seeking entry into Canada; a border services officer will verify that they have submitted their information digitally.

Travellers who do not submit the required information digitally before boarding their flight could be subject to enforcement action, which can range from verbal warnings to $1,000 fine. Exceptions will be made for those unable to submit documents electronically due to personal circumstances, such as disability or inadequate infrastructure.

Post-entry:

As of November 21, 2020, travellers who enter Canada by air, land or marine modes, unless exempted under conditions set out in the Mandatory Isolation Order, will also be required to submit information through ArriveCAN or by calling the 1-833-641-0343 toll-free number during their quarantine or isolation period.

Within 48 hours of entering Canada, travellers must confirm they have arrived at their place of quarantine or isolation and those in quarantine must complete a daily COVID-19 symptom self-assessment during their quarantine period.

Travellers who don’t use ArriveCAN to submit their information before entering Canada will be required to call the 1-833-641-0343 toll-free number on a daily basis throughout their quarantine or isolation period to provide their post-border information. They will not be able to revert to using ArriveCAN.

Travellers who do not submit the mandatory information required after they have crossed the border will be considered a high priority for follow-up by law enforcement.

This is a significant step in stopping the spread of COVID-19 as traveller information can be shared quickly and securely with provinces and territories to contact travellers for public health follow-up, and with law enforcement to verify compliance with the Mandatory Isolation Order, officials said in a statement.

The ArriveCAN app is available for download on Google Play for Android or through the App Store for iOS. Travellers can also submit their information by signing in online.