The Public Works Department in Uttar Pradesh is developing a Geographic Information System (GIS)-based platform that will provide real-time status of the road condition to the users, before they embark on a journey.

Principal secretary, PWD, Narendra Bhooshan, told reporters that while the platform is going to be used for internal works such as updating the information on the system along with cost metrics, a navigation panel will be provided for the Internet users as well.

While it will have a road network of three lakh km to monitor, so far, the department has been able to integrate details of 55,000 km of the state highways and other roads under it.

The official said that apart from providing the cost estimates and timeline for the maintenance and repair works of the existing network, the platform will give an idea to the commuters about the stretches where repair works are being planned in the short and medium term.

A technical bid evaluation software system ‘Prahari’ has been introduced by the department to give contracts.

“All the contractor categories under the A, B, C and D groups have been trained about the importance of the software which was launched two years back,” the official said.

The technical bids provided by the contractors were evaluated manually before the software was introduced and complaints and grievances related to favouritism were made to the senior officials.

Prahari not only brought in scientific evaluation methodology but also ensured that the procedure got over within the stipulated deadline and the most suitable bidder gets shortlisted.

