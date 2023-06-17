New Delhi, June 17 (IANSlife) With summer on in full swing and families planning their much-needed vacations, travelling with your little one can be a whole new ball game. Whether you are heading to the beach or exploring a new city, it is essential to take care of your baby’s delicate skin while on the go.

Here are five skincare tips by Cetaphil Baby Skin Experts for keeping your baby smiling and protected on your summer trip.

Start with Sun Protection

One of the most crucial aspects of skincare during summer travels is sun protection. Infants have extremely delicate skin that is susceptible to sunburn and damage, which can lead to long-term consequences. To avoid this, make sure you pack good quality sunscreen like the Cetaphil Sun Kids SPF 50+ LOTION. This liposomal sun lotion is specially designed for sensitive baby skin and provides high SPF 50+ protection against damage from UVA rays. Apply it to your baby’s skin at least 15 minutes before heading out and reapply every few hours for optimal protection

Keep Your Baby Hydrated

The heat and sun exposure can make your baby’s skin dehydrated, leading to dry skin and causing discomfort to babies. To prevent this, make sure your baby stays hydrated by feeding them water frequently. Your baby’s skin also needs nourishment; hence using a gentle moisturiser like Cetaphil Baby Daily Lotion at regular intervals can work wonders in keeping their skin soft and supple. Apply moisturiser after bath to lock the moisture and keep your baby’s skin smooth and healthy throughout the trip

Opt for Loose and Comfortable Clothing

Loose-fitting cotton clothes are a perfect choice for keeping your baby’s skin cool and dry during sweltering summer days. Additionally, cotton is a gentle and non-irritating fabric that is less likely to cause skin rashes or allergies. When packing for your trip, make sure to include extra clothes for your baby, as they may sweat or get dirty during the day. A sun hat can also be a great addition to protect your baby’s sensitive skin from the sun’s harmful rays. Choosing comfortable and stylish clothing for your baby will not only ensure their comfort but also make for adorable vacation pictures and memories to cherish

Be Mindful of the Environment

Your baby’s skin is delicate and sensitive, and different environmental factors can easily cause irritation and discomfort. To ensure that your baby’s skin remains healthy and happy during your summer trip, it’s essential to take proactive measures to protect it. One of the simplest ways to do this is by keeping your baby’s skin clean and well-hydrated. Frequent baths with lukewarm water and a mild baby soap can help remove dirt and grime without causing dryness or irritation.

Prioritise Gentle Skincare Products

It’s crucial to take care of your kid’s delicate skin while travelling. The change in environment can disrupt your little one’s regular skincare routine, leading to skin irritations, dryness, or itching. To avoid this, it’s vital to choose the right skincare products for your baby. Look for products that are specifically designed for infants and have a gentle, fragrance-free formula. Hypoallergenic and pH-balanced products are ideal, as they are less likely to cause skin irritation or allergic reactions. Prioritising gentle skincare products will not only protect your baby’s delicate skin but also help maintain its natural moisture balance and strengthen the skin barrier.

As you embark on your summer adventures with your little one, it is essential to remember that taking care of their delicate skin is just one aspect of your journey together. It is also an opportunity to bond and create beautiful memories. Whether you are exploring unfamiliar places, trying new foods, or simply cuddling up in a cozy hotel room, every moment spent with your baby is precious. So, do not forget to enjoy the experience. As you prioritse your baby’s skincare needs, remember that the goal is to ensure that they feel loved, protected, and comfortable while exploring the world with you. Happy travels!

