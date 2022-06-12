Australia head coach Andrew McDonald has said that charismatic batter Travid Head will have to “bide his time”, after that Ashes hero was not considered for the first two One-day Internationals against Sri Lanka beginning on June 14.

Ahead of the five-match ODI series, with Mitchell Marsh joining the long injury list of the tourists that also includes pace spearhead Mitchell Starc (finger injury) and Sean Abbott (broken finger), Head was fancying his chances in the first two ODIs after scoring a century playing for Australia A on Friday.

But reinforcements arrived in the form of Test captain Pat Cummins and all-rounder Cameron Green, while Marnus Labuschagne is the other addition from outside the T20 squad.

McDonald defended his decision to not consider Head for the first two ODIs despite his sublime form in the 50-over format. Head will continue to play in Australia A’s first-class four-day game in Hambantota from Tuesday.

“He (Head) just has to bide his time at the moment,” McDonald was quoted as saying by news.com.au.

“We see it as an opportunity for him to get some really good match opportunities within that ‘A’ game building into the Test series. That’s equally important as well, his exposure to the subcontinent conditions. That’s been the messaging, the guys that are on deck over here, we’d prefer to see them playing than running drinks,” added McDonald.

David Warner and Steve Smith will return to the side for their first ODIs since 2020, while Head could come in later in the series, the report added.

“We’re not saying that he won’t play any part in the ODI series. He got an opportunity in Pakistan and took that with some brilliant ball-striking, which was seen by all. Davey (Warner) comes back into that spot, obviously Steve Smith comes back in as well, so there’s two big inclusions.

