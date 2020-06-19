Travis Scott drops $23.5 million in cash to buy resort-like Brentwood mansion

Travis Scott’s new home looks more like a vacation destination. After dropping a whopping $23.5 million on the 16,700-square-foot mansion, Travis became the newest resident of Brentwood — one of L.A.’s poshest neighborhoods.

The pad comes with seven bedrooms, 11 baths, three full floors of ultra-modern living space, and all this atop a hill with panoramic views over the city.

The mansion was first offered last summer at nearly double the price, $42 million, before undergoing two big price cuts. That’s when Scott swooped in and covered the entire purchase price in cash.

The property also boasts a 20-car “auto gallery” of a garage. Other highlights include a gym, bar, sauna, 15-seat theater, wine closet, massive pool and a lot more.

Of course, the rapper still has a $13.5 million mansion in L.A, which he co-owns with Kylie Jenner.