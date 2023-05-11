INDIA

TRB Rajaa sworn-in as minister in Stalin cabinet (Ld)

T.R.B. Rajaa, the Mannargudi MLA and son of senior DMK leader, T.R. Baalu was sworn-in as a minister in the M.K. Stalin cabinet on Thursday.

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Rajaa at a ceremony held at the Durbar Hall in the Raj Bhavan.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and other ministers were present. After the swearing-in ceremony, the Governor had a photo session with the Chief Minister and the council of ministers.

DMK parliamentary party leader and former Union Minister T.R. Baalu after the swearing-in ceremony told media persons, “He has to bring in laurels to the government and grow by leaps and bounds in the days to come.”

It may be noted that the Tamil Nadu Governor had on Tuesday approved the recommendation of the Chief Minister to include Rajaa into the cabinet.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Dairy Development S.M. Nasser was dropped from the cabinet.

20230511-113201

