Treasure hunter crushed to death in temple outside Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Aug 9 (IANS) A youth was killed and three others injured as a pillar of an old temple on the outskirts of Bengaluru fell on them as they and five others dug under it in search of treasure, police said on Saturday.

“One treasure hunter got crushed under a pillar, three suffered injuries and have been hospitalised while five are on the run,” a police official told IANS.

The incident occurred at a centuries-old Anjaneya temple in Hindiganala village near Hoskote, around 50 km away from the city, on Thursday night.

Suresh, 23, got crushed to death while Manjunath, 23, Srinivas, 22, and Sebastian Raja Rathna, 22, were injured.

Following the unexpected accident, the injured treasure hunters called a 108 ambulance, leading to the entire incident coming to light.

The ambulance staff helped the youth stuck under the temple pillars and took them to hospital.

Police have registered a case under various sections of the Ancient Monuments Act, the Karnataka Treasure Trove Act, and the Indian Penal Code.

According to the official, local youth the village as well as a nearby village were involved in the hunt.

Police are on the lookout for the five treasure hunters on the run.

However, the police official told IANS that it was an old ruined temple and there was nothing there.

–IANS

sth/vd