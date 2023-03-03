INDIA

Treatment, test costs in SGPGIMS increase

Treatment and tests at the prestigious Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) here will now cost more.

The new increased rates have come into effect immediately.

The decision was taken by a committee formed to assess the yearly losses the institute was incurring due to unrevised charges.

During the research, the committee found that bed charges and diagnostic test costs have not been revised for 10 years.

It also found that many reagents had to be imported from other countries.

Since the past 10 years, rupee has declined against the dollar following which the import cost went up by 20 to 30 per cent.

Institute director Prof R.K. Dhiman said: “Even after the increase, rates are affordable and will not burden the patients much.”

