Two trekkers from Belgium, Peter Van Geit and Sneha, have been trapped in the high mountains of Bara Bhangal in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district for five days, officials said.

In a message, they have requested for their timely evacuation.

In the message, Geit said he and his friend Sneha crossed over the Kaliheni Pass on October 5 after hiking from Sangchar to Bara Bhangal.

“Currently we are stuck at Devi Ki Marhi II Shepherd rock shelter for the past four days. Sneha got snow blinded and is still unable to see. Therefore, we are unable to move out of the tough terrain situated at a height of 14,000 feet above sea level. Our location: 32.22396 degree N, 76.99276 degree E, rock shelter next to the Kaliheni nala stream covered with green tent cover,” he said in a message to his Kullu-based travel agency that alerted the local administration.

Kangra Superintendent of Police Khushal Sharma told IANS that the district administration is in touch with the trekkers over phone.

“The district administration has also sent a requisition to the Indian Air Force for making available a chopper for their rescue,” he said, adding that a rescue team has been sent from Kullu.

Bara Bhangal, part of the Dhauladhar Wildlife Sanctuary that is spread over 944 sq km at an altitude above 3,000 metres, is not accessible by road.

