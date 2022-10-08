INDIALIFESTYLE

Trekkers from Belgium stuck in high mountains in Himachal

NewsWire
0
0

Two trekkers from Belgium, Peter Van Geit and Sneha, have been trapped in the high mountains of Bara Bhangal in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district for five days, officials said.

In a message, they have requested for their timely evacuation.

In the message, Geit said he and his friend Sneha crossed over the Kaliheni Pass on October 5 after hiking from Sangchar to Bara Bhangal.

“Currently we are stuck at Devi Ki Marhi II Shepherd rock shelter for the past four days. Sneha got snow blinded and is still unable to see. Therefore, we are unable to move out of the tough terrain situated at a height of 14,000 feet above sea level. Our location: 32.22396 degree N, 76.99276 degree E, rock shelter next to the Kaliheni nala stream covered with green tent cover,” he said in a message to his Kullu-based travel agency that alerted the local administration.

Kangra Superintendent of Police Khushal Sharma told IANS that the district administration is in touch with the trekkers over phone.

“The district administration has also sent a requisition to the Indian Air Force for making available a chopper for their rescue,” he said, adding that a rescue team has been sent from Kullu.

Bara Bhangal, part of the Dhauladhar Wildlife Sanctuary that is spread over 944 sq km at an altitude above 3,000 metres, is not accessible by road.

20221008-201204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CBI registers case against 8 in a bank fraud case

    Doctors threaten indefinite strike in Delhi hospital over non-payment of salaries

    Success Story: J&K woman earns livelihood, employs others

    Gunned down terrorist who killed Rahul Bhat was a recycled terrorist